SpaceX targeting June 6 launch for fourth Starship flight

The fourth test flight of Starship could launch as soon as June 6, according to a news release.

The launch is pending regulatory approval, the release noted.

SpaceX previously said they were targeting a June 5 launch date.

Once the approval has been granted, the Starship launch from SpaceX’s Boca Chica location will happen during a launch window that will open as early as 7 a.m., according to SpaceX’s website.

The fourth Starship flight test aims to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieve a controlled entry of Starship, the release stated.

“The fourth flight of Starship will aim to bring us closer to the rapidly reusable future on the horizon,” SpaceX said in the release. “We’re continuing to rapidly develop Starship, putting flight hardware in a flight environment to learn as quickly as possible as we build a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

The third Starship test flight on March 14 test ended with SpaceX losing contact of Starship during re-entry.