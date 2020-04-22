Sports Minute: All-Star Liz Cambage re-signs with Las Vegas Aces

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

All-Star Liz Cambage has re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces. The 6-foot-8 Australian center was acquired by the Aces before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas. The No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft, Cambage holds the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

