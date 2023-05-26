Sports Minute: Ball's career-high 7 3s helps Pelicans past Rockets, 127-112

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the under-manned Houston Rockets 127-112 for their fourth straight victory. E'Twaun Moore hit five 3s and scored a season-high 25 for New Orleans. The Pelicans trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter before suddenly seizing control against a Houston squad without James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and Jrue Holiday 25 for New Orleans. Houston's Eric Gordon scored 20 points in his first game since having arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.