Sports Minute: Big 12 schools intend to open in fall, giving football hope
By CLIFF BRUNT and STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writers
All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference expect their campuses to be open in the fall, a key step toward launching fall sports. Conference commissioners have stressed to Vice President Mike Pence that college sports cannot return until campuses reopen. The football season is slated to begin Aug. 29, though Big 12 schools don’t begin play until the following week.
