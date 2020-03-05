Sports Minute: Delayed surgery not a red flag but symbol of receiver's grit

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - University of Colorado star receiver Laviska Shenault is receiving high marks for playing through pain last season. Shenault ran a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine last week and then flew to Philadelphia to undergo core muscle surgery. Shenault didn't participate in any of the on-field drills with the other wide receivers at the combine. But analysts suggest his delayed surgery and disappointing 40-yard dash at the combine won't hurt Shenault's draft stock at all.

