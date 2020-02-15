Sports Minute: Western Kentucky beats UTSA in OT 77-73, Jackson sets mark

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jared Savage scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as Western Kentucky beat UTSA 77-73. Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, finished with 27 points and became UTSA's all-time leading scorer with 1,924 points. WKU's Taveion Hollingsworth, who scored 23 points, made two free throws for a 75-71 lead with 29.6 seconds left in overtime. Jackson was fouled behind the 3-point arc with 4.4 left and made two free throws before failing to hit the rim while trying to miss the third. Savage then made two free throws.

