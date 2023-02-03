x

Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen

3 hours 18 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 02 2023 Feb 2, 2023 February 02, 2023 9:18 PM February 02, 2023 in News - Local

The city of McAllen announced some water restrictions were lifted for residents and businesses.

Stage 2 water restrictions, which limited sprinkler system irrigation to two days a week during specific hours, are no longer in effect, the city announced Thursday.

The restrictions were triggered when the water supply from Amistad and Falcon Dam reached less than 25% capacity. 

According to the news release, recent rains and the lower temperatures reduced the demand for water.

The community is still encouraged to conserve water. 

