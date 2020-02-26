Starr County authorities investigating attempted murder-suicide
LA GRULLA – Authorities in Starr County are investigating an attempted murder-suicide.
It happened at a residence on Camelia Street, near FM 2360 on Wednesday morning.
Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Carlos Delgado says a man shot his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the woman is in critical condition and her husband died. Officials did not release their identities.
Authorities are still on the scene.
We’ll update this story as information becomes available.
