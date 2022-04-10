Starr County district attorney to dismiss indictment against woman charged with murder for 'self-induced abortion'

Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez on Sunday announced he will dismiss an indictment against a woman charged with murder after authorities say she "caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

Ramirez says he will be filing a motion to dismiss the indictment against Lizelle Herrera on Monday.

Ramirez said that in reviewing Texas law, “it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

RELATED: Starr County Sheriff's Office: Woman indicted on murder charge, accused of 'self-induced abortion'

“In reviewing this case, it is clear that the Starr County Sheriff’s Department did their duty in investigating the incident brought to their attention by the reporting hospital,” Ramirez said in the statement. “To ignore the incident would have been a dereliction of their duty. Prosecutorial discretion rests with the District Attorney’s office, and in the State of Texas a prosecutor’s oath is to do justice. Following that oath, the only correct outcome to this matter is to immediately dismiss the indictment against Ms. Herrera."

Herrera was arrested Thursday on a murder charge and jailed on a $500,000 bond.

She was released Saturday, according to jail records.

Ramirez says his office will continue to work with Herrera’s attorney to bring the matter to a close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.