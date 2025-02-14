Starr County felon sentenced for illegally possessing firearms

A Starr County felon was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Ganjei said 46-year-old Rosvel Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2024. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to Ganjei, Gonzalez was arrested on Sept. 5, 2024 after engaging in the sale of a firearm with an undercover law enforcement officer. A search of Gonzalez's home revealed eight additional firearms and several amounts of ammunition.

Gonzalez was previously convicted of felony possession of marijuana. He also had a prior felony conviction for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to Ganjei. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possession of firearms as per federal law.

Gonzalez has been and will remain in custody pending his transfer to a Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.