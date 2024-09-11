Starr County home deemed a total loss after structure fire

Several Rio Grande Valley fire departments assisted in battling a "fast-moving structure fire" on Anna Street in Alto Bonito, according to the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to remove a family pet from inside the residence and no injuries were reported.

Due to dry conditions and strong winds, the fire spread over the entire property and threatened nearby homes. Deputies were able to stop the spread, helping the fire department focus on other areas of the fire, eventually extinguishing the blaze, according to the sheriff's office.

The home was deemed a total loss and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family.