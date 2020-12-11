Starr County issues mandatory shelter-in-place order starting Monday

Starr County announced in a virtual press conference Friday that a mandatory shelter-in-place order will be effective next week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to a virtual press conference from Starr County, the shelter-in-place order will start Monday, Dec. 14 at 12:01 a.m. and will be until New Year's.

Vera said he the county has been seeing too many COVID cases and in the last couple days and wants to limit the spread.

"As far as enforcement, yes law enforcement will be enforcing both of them, however when we say shelter in place, there are some exceptions that people can leave their comes if it's for essential things," Vera said. "Going to the doctor, going to take care of an elderly. getting groceries, but they must have a reason for going to leave at those hours."

For residents 17 and under the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For residents 18 and older the curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The shelter in place order applies to all non-essential businesses as well.

This story has been updated.