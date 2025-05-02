State officials recognize Pharr firefighters for wildfire deployment to California

Three Pharr firefighters were recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday for their service during the devastating wildfires in Southern California earlier this year, according to a news release.

State Representative Sergio Munoz Jr. introduced House Resolution 399 to honor Pharr Battalion Chief Sergio Vasquez and engineers Jesus Gonzalez and Charlie Cavazos, according to the news release.

The news release said the three firefighters were deployed in January as part of the Alamo Strike Team through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

The Pharr firefighters were the only responders south of San Antonio to head to California to battle the fast-moving wildfires that forced nearly 200,000 evacuations and killed dozens of people, according to the news release.

As part of the recognition, Vasquez, Gonzalez and Cavazos stood at the dais in the Texas House Chamber. They were joined by Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez and Commissioner Bobby Carrillo.