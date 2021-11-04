State trooper arrested for alleged drug trafficking

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety stationed in the Valley is charged with drug trafficking.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Trooper Pablo Talavera Jr. was arrested last week and accused of escorting loads of money and drugs on behalf of his father's alleged drug trafficking operation.

Talavera Jr. posted bond on Tuesday. A hearing is set for Nov. 9.