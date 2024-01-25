State vote on potential trade of Cameron County park land to SpaceX postponed

Commissioners with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department postponed the vote for consideration to exchange land from the Boca Chica State Park to SpaceX.

The potential land exchange was made public last week. Under the deal, 43 acres of land from the Boca Chica State Park would be given to SpaceX for 477 acres of land near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

Commissioners postponed the item during a Wednesday work session. It was set to be discussed during a commissioner meeting set for Thursday, Jan. 25.

The agenda for the Thursday meeting on the TPWD website shows that the agenda item to discuss the vote has been crossed out with the word “withdrawn” next to the item.

At the Wednesday work session, TPWD Chairman Jeffery D. Hildebrand said the land swap would be discussed during a March meeting,

“I will say, the land exchange is an extremely valuable opportunity to the department to provide more recreational opportunities to the public,” Hildebrand said. “I am committed to moving this process forward and completing the transaction. The opportunity to expand our park system through this land swap is of essential importance to the state of Texas.”

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David A. Garza previously spoke to Channel 5 News and said the swap could impact county preservation efforts.