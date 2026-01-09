STC launching yoga certification program
South Texas College is launching a program that will let students become certified yoga instructors.
The six-month hybrid course starts on Feb. 16, 2026, and requires 230 hours of class time.
The program is being taught by yoga instructor Sylvia Morales-Billing.
“I think that anyone that goes through this program that opens up their own space will be able to take care of the people properly,” Morales-Billing said. "When they walk into that space, and they'll be confident with their skills to present to the community, whether they have their own studio, whether they want to do public events."
The program also includes marketing and business training to help students build an online presence or even open their own studios.
Financial aid is available for students who qualify.
