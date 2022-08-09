Storm water improvement project breaks ground in Hidalgo County

People who live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 area should soon be seeing flood relief.

Ground was broken Monday on a storm water improvement project.

The project extends from 83rd to 87th street in the Colonia Tejana residential area.

"Some constituents came to us some time ago," Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ellie Torres said. "They called us they expressed some concern about some flooding they had experienced."

The project will cost about $613,000. It is being paid through federal funds.

The project should be finished in November.