x

Storm water improvement project breaks ground in Hidalgo County

3 hours 27 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, August 09 2022 Aug 9, 2022 August 09, 2022 10:46 AM August 09, 2022 in News

People who live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 area should soon be seeing flood relief.

Ground was broken Monday on a storm water improvement project. 

The project extends from 83rd to 87th street in the Colonia Tejana residential area. 

"Some constituents came to us some time ago," Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ellie Torres said. "They called us they expressed some concern about some flooding they had experienced." 

The project will cost about $613,000. It is being paid through federal funds. 

The project should be finished in November. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days