Student in custody following lockdown at Sharyland High School, police say

A juvenile male is in custody following a lockdown at Sharyland High School, SA3 and the Sharyland Central Administration building on Wednesday, according to a spokesman with Mission Police Department.

Police responded to the school at around 1:39 p.m. after two students reported overhearing a student say that he had a gun, according to Mission police Investigator Art Flores.

The campuses and building were placed on lockdown and were later lifted around 3 p.m.

Police say the student who made the threat was identified and is in custody. He's expected to face a charge of making a false report, Flores said.

No gun was found on the campus, according to Assistant Mission police Chief Jody Tittle.