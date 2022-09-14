Student in custody following lockdown at Sharyland High School, police say
A juvenile male is in custody following a lockdown at Sharyland High School, SA3 and the Sharyland Central Administration building on Wednesday, according to a spokesman with Mission Police Department.
Police responded to the school at around 1:39 p.m. after two students reported overhearing a student say that he had a gun, according to Mission police Investigator Art Flores.
The campuses and building were placed on lockdown and were later lifted around 3 p.m.
Police say the student who made the threat was identified and is in custody. He's expected to face a charge of making a false report, Flores said.
No gun was found on the campus, according to Assistant Mission police Chief Jody Tittle.
