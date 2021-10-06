Student of the Week: Alexander Mendoza

Motivated by family, one Brownsville student is working hard to reach every future goal.

Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez visited Lopez High School in Brownsville for this week's Student of the Week.

Most of Alexander Mendoza's time is spent in the band hall. He's been playing since middle school, and while he's busy with music, he's also involved in the Technology Student Association (TSA) and robotics.

He says his family's sacrifices continue pushing his drive to excel in every aspect of his education.

"My dad works as a shrimper, and he's been absent for most of my achievements, and I don't blame him for that," Mendoza said. "It's something he had to do. It's something he needed to do to provide for us."

As Mendoza works hard to help pay for his college education, teachers say the dedication doesn't go unnoticed.

"He is always competing with his classmates to be better," Lopez HS teacher Cesar Pereyra said. "And it's not just his classmates, but he competes with himself too, a version of himself that was last year, last month, even yesterday. He's always striving to be better."

With plans to study astrophysics, Mendoza says he accidentally discovered his love for space while working on a school project.

He recently completed the Space Entrepreneur Summer Academy and is getting the opportunity to join the art program at UTRGV.

His thoughtfulness and his ability to strive under pressure make Alexander this week's Student of The Week.