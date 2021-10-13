Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso

Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve writing, a passion that started at a young age.

It's not just writing, the senior at Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy said she wants to start her own business.

"I realized anyone could start a business and I don't want to do grunt work for other people's businesses and make it big, because I know that I work hard and if I'm going to do grunt work it's going to be for my own business and if I'm going to work for someone else it's because I want to learn a skill from them,” Reynoso said.

The English department isn't where her only passion lies, She also takes classes at STC, is in NHS, UIL science, and writing, and in the marching band as the only piccolo player, and flute section leader.

Reynoso plans to attend Columbia or Iowa state

"I'm just trying to shoot high and if I'm going to get a degree and spend four years of my life studying, I want to do it the best I can,” Reynoso said.

Her maturity and drive make her this week's Student of The Week.