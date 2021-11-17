Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez

Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High school, has big dreams and she’s going after them.

Jimenez is ranked at the top of her class with a 3.8 GPA and has completed numerous AP classes.

She's been on the Honor Roll since she was a freshman, but that's not all.

"Leo Club, NHS, Stuco, Mu Alpha Theta, which is a math honor society,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says the Leo club is where she learned how to take initiative.

"Throughout my years, I've been an advocate for childhood cancer, diabetes, and other diseases and we participate in walks, and toy drives,” Jimenez said. “Overall, we impact the community, especially through Leo club."

Looking ahead, Sidney hopes to attend Rice University and eventually pursue a career in the medical field.

Her hard work and will to push past any obstacles makes Sidney our Student of the Week.