Studies suggest Vitamin D could reduce effects of COVID-19

In the fight against COVID-19, a little sunshine could make a big difference.

Vitamin D may lessen the effects of the coronavirus, according to recent studies by Boston University and other institutions.

"For years we’ve known that patients that have low low Vitamin D levels tend to have more viral illnesses," said Robert Martinez, the chief physician executive at DHR Health.

Sunlight is a great source of Vitamin D — allowing people to pick it up simply by exercising outdoors. Supplements are also available.