Studies suggest Vitamin D could reduce effects of COVID-19
In the fight against COVID-19, a little sunshine could make a big difference.
Vitamin D may lessen the effects of the coronavirus, according to recent studies by Boston University and other institutions.
"For years we’ve known that patients that have low low Vitamin D levels tend to have more viral illnesses," said Robert Martinez, the chief physician executive at DHR Health.
Sunlight is a great source of Vitamin D — allowing people to pick it up simply by exercising outdoors. Supplements are also available.
More News
News Video
-
Studies suggest Vitamin D could reduce effects of COVID-19
-
Survey aims to improve scientific understanding of COVID-19
-
Concerned about the coronavirus, Willacy County bans many Halloween activities
-
Mission Police Department holds memorial for K-9 officer
-
Edinburg City Council votes to place charter amendment that would automatically suspend...