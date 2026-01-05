Suspect charged in connection with San Juan police standoff
The suspect who police said brandished a knife at officers and barricaded himself inside a San Juan home has been charged.
Andres Alejandro, 33, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Hidalgo County jail records show.
Alejandro was identified by the San Juan Police Department as the man involved in an hours-long standoff with officers on January 2 in the area of Raul Longoria Road and Monica Street.
Police initially responded to a report of a woman in distress when they made contact with Alejandro, who then brandished a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
Hours after negotiating, Alejandro surrendered to authorities. His bond was set at $700,000. He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail, according to jail records.
More News
News Video
-
'Do you know what your children are doing?' Reactions after teens arrested...
-
Teen charged with murder following Pharr shooting
-
Brownsville encouraging residents to recycle their natural Christmas trees
-
Elsa bakery preparing for Dia de Reyes
-
Team Brownsville drops 501c3 status, teams up with New York non-profit as...
Sports Video
-
Former Ingleside star Jaydon Smith transferring to UTRGV from North Texas
-
Former UTRGV receiver Xayvion Noland announces commitment to Oregon State
-
Filip Brankovic career-high 29 points leads UTRGV past Incarnate Word
-
Abraham Ancer donates $100,000 practice green to City of McAllen
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...