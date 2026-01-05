Suspect charged in connection with San Juan police standoff

The suspect who police said brandished a knife at officers and barricaded himself inside a San Juan home has been charged.

Andres Alejandro, 33, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Alejandro was identified by the San Juan Police Department as the man involved in an hours-long standoff with officers on January 2 in the area of Raul Longoria Road and Monica Street.

Police initially responded to a report of a woman in distress when they made contact with Alejandro, who then brandished a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.

Hours after negotiating, Alejandro surrendered to authorities. His bond was set at $700,000. He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail, according to jail records.