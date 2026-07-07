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Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Donna crash

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Donna crash
9 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 11:23 AM July 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo courtesy of TxDOT.

A vehicle pursuit that began in Cameron County ended in a crash on the expressway in Donna and one man was arrested.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a black Buick Enclave before the Texas Department of Public Safety took over the chase.

The crash occurred on I-2 and Hutto Road in Donna and traffic in the westbound lanes was being diverted, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

DPS said a male suspect is in custody, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

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