Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Falfurrias identified

Credit: DPS

A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday in Falfurrias has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says William Ivan Cedillos of Houston was wanted for murder out of Harris County.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been released from the hospital and is recovering.