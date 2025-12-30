Suspected fentanyl overdose death investigation underway near Weslaco
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died of suspected fentanyl overdoses near Weslaco, according to a news release.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence in the 4600 block of E. Joel Cardoza Street Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. where they found the bodies of 35-year-old Stephen Cardoza and 35-year-old Analilia Juarez.
According to a news release, “drug paraphernalia” was found at the residence.
“Autopsies were ordered, and preliminary results identified the presence of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in both the decedent’s systems,” the news release stated. “The deaths are believed to be the result of an overdose and the investigation remains ongoing.”
In a statement, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra warned the public of “the dangers associated with illegal drug use and urges residents to be mindful that illicit substances may be laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small amounts.”
Those with any information regarding the deaths are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
