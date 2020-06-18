x

TABC: Texas bars must follow Gov. Abbott’s order or face license suspension

Thursday, June 18 2020
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

This week, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission stepped up enforcement efforts.

In a tweet posted by TABC, they warn, "businesses can face license suspension if they don't follow the guidelines and pose an immediate danger to the public."

Sgt. Christopher Balboa, a spokesperson with the TABC, says it is essential for bar owners to keep a checklist including indoor customer capacity and social distancing efforts.

"We know bars and restaurants are struggling right now and TABC is out to provide education so these bars and restaurants can succeed," Balboa said.

For a full list of TABCs guidelines and resources, visit the TABC website.

