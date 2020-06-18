TABC: Texas bars must follow Gov. Abbott’s order or face license suspension

This week, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission stepped up enforcement efforts.

In a tweet posted by TABC, they warn, "businesses can face license suspension if they don't follow the guidelines and pose an immediate danger to the public."

Texas bars and restaurants must do their part to keep Texas safe by following @GovAbbott's #OpenTexasStrikeForce checklists. Businesses can face license suspension if they don't follow the guidelines and pose an immediate danger to the public. Learn more: https://t.co/0eYhckyHTO pic.twitter.com/wrpGioXRN1 — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) June 15, 2020

Sgt. Christopher Balboa, a spokesperson with the TABC, says it is essential for bar owners to keep a checklist including indoor customer capacity and social distancing efforts.

"We know bars and restaurants are struggling right now and TABC is out to provide education so these bars and restaurants can succeed," Balboa said.

For a full list of TABC’s guidelines and resources, visit the TABC website.