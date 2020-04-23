x

Tamaulipas taking stricter social distancing measures to contain spread of coronavirus

Thursday, April 23 2020
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

Tamaulipas health officials are now taking stronger shelter in place measures and urge citizens to stay home.

Health Secretary for the state of Tamaulipas Dr Gloria de Jesús Molina says they are enforcing the measures that are already in place.

She explains that Tamaulipas will be adding strategic checkpoints by state health agencies to verify the reason of travel.

