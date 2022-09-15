Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was booked into Hidalgo County jail on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony.
Treviño-Montelongo was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, records show.
Gonzalez confirmed Treviño-Montelongo was a teacher at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School and the aunt of the boy.
She's currently on paid administrative leave, according to Gonzalez
