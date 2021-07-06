Teen arrested, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Mission

A teen was charged with two counts of intoxication assault on Tuesday after he allegedly crashed into a Mission property, injuring two other teens in the car with him.

Mission police spokesman Art Flores said three juveniles were joyriding Tuesday before 4 a.m. in a 2013 black BMW at the 1000 block of Cimarron Drive at a speed of over 100 mph. The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old, ran into a concrete wall, causing it to bounce off the wall and into a pillar before hitting a parked vehicle.

The debris from the crash caused damage to two other vehicles and the driver also hit a brick fence to a house, Flores said.

The driver was sent to a juvenile detention center while his passengers – a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – are being monitored at a local hospital for brain swelling.