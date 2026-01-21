Temporary restraining order preventing Progreso from firing city manager

KRGV file photo

A judge signed a temporary restraining order against the city of Progreso, preventing city leaders from firing their city manager, Hidalgo County Court records show.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 12 and the temporary restraining order was issued two days later. The lawsuit alleges Progreso City Manager Pedro Trevino was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

According to the lawsuit, Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Trevino’s contract.

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Trevino’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026.

“A majority of the city council supports my continued service as city manager,” Trevino said in the petition for the restraining order.

The lawsuit added that the mayor’s veto “has created immediate risk of disruption to municipal administration and confusion over lawful authority.”

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is set for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.