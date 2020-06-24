Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines on school reopenings

The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday released new guidelines on school reopenings.

According to the TEA, students will not be required to return to the classroom. Parents can choose to send students to school for in-person learning, or to keep them home for online courses.

The agency's plan outlines two new learning methods for the 2020-2021 school year - remote synchronous instruction and remote asynchronous.

Under the remote synchronous instruction method, all students and teachers must be present at the same time through an electronic device or phone.

The remote asynchronous method will involve a pre-recorded video or game-based task that students will complete on their own. This method involves self-paced online courses with intermittent teacher instruction.

According to the TEA, schools will receive funding based on previous attendance records.

The agency will also provide students with personal protective equipment for in-school learning - including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and face shields.

Districts are expected to receive the equipment between mid-July and early-August.