Texas governor orders mandatory quarantine for travelers from coronavirus hotspots

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that all people flying to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will enforce the quarantine requirements. Travelers may self quarantine at a residence or a hotel. State troopers will enforce the order.

The order only applies to people who arrive in Texas by plane.

Failure to comply is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

People in quarantine may not have visitors and may not visit public places, Abbott said.

Abbott said that, should he expand the order in the future, he may include travelers from California and Washington State.

