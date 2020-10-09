Texas Workforce Commission receives $28 million grant to create temporary jobs

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate hit 13% in Texas.

While many employers have started hiring again, thousands of workers remain without a job.

The unemployment rate in Hidalgo County remained at 10.9% in August. In Cameron County, the unemployment rate was 9.3%.

The Texas Workforce Commission received a $28 million grant Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide temporary jobs to people affected by the pandemic.

It will pay for "dislocated workers" find new, temporary jobs related to pandemic recovery efforts.

