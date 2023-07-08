The Latest: AP source: Former No. 1 pick Fultz to Orlando

By The Associated Press



The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

3 p.m.

Two people familiar with the negotiations say that former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has a new home, going from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic.

Fultz is getting moved for Jonathan Simmons, as well as a 2020 first-round pick that Philadelphia used to own but was conveyed in other deals. The 76ers also get a second-round pick this year.

Fultz has played in only 33 games since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. It is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Magic.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia

___

2:50 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac are changing teams but not home arenas, going from the Lakers to the Clippers.

The Lakers will take back Mike Muscala, says the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not held the trade call to approve the terms. ESPN first reported the move.

It will open a roster spot for the Lakers, one they could use on Carmelo Anthony if so inclined. Anthony is a free agent and a close friend of Lakers star LeBron James.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

2:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the terms says Shelvin Mack is going to the Atlanta Hawks, in a deal that sends Tyler Dorsey to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not held the trade call to approve the terms.

Mack was with the Hawks for parts of four seasons. He averaged 7.9 points in 53 games with the Grizzlies this year. Dorsey will get a new start in Memphis, after seeing his minutes fall considerably in Atlanta with the emergence of rookie guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

2:05 p.m.

A person familiar with the terms says Marc Gasol is going to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that also includes Jonas Valanciunias headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not held the trade call. ESPN, which first reported the deal, also said CJ Miles and Delon Wright will be included and going to Memphis.

It is a power move for Toronto, as it looks to improve its roster as it vies with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, among others, in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers and Bucks have also made major moves as the trade deadline nears, with Philly landing Tobias Harris and Milwaukee getting Nikola Mirotic.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

1:30 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin are on the move yet again, this time going from the Houston Rockets to the Indiana Pacers.

The deal was done largely to get Houston under the luxury tax threshold, according to the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it is pending league approval. ESPN first reported the trade.

It has been an eventful stretch for Stauskas and Baldwin, who started the week with Portland, then were traded to Cleveland, then Houston and now Indiana. And it remains unclear if the Pacers will keep them, meaning more moves for them are possible.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami.

___

1:20 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have agreed to trade forward Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal that sends the Bucks' Jason Smith and Detroit's Stanley Johnson to New Orleans.

The Pelicans also receive multiple second-round draft choices in the exchange.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic, an adept 3-point shooter, was acquired by New Orleans from Chicago last season and was an instrumental part of the club rallying to make the playoffs and advance to the second round after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.

This season, Mirotic has played in just 32 of New Orleans' 55 games because of injuries, but has averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

- AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans

___

12:35 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Philadelphia 76ers are adding James Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft considerations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity pending the NBA trade call to complete the deal. Philadelphia will become the sixth club for the well-traveled Ennis, who averaged 7.4 points for the Rockets this season.

Ennis has also played for Miami, Memphis, Houston and New Orleans. He's a career 36 percent shooter from 3-point range and will add to Philadelphia's bench depth.

- Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

10 a.m.

Only a few hours remain to determine if the Anthony Davis saga ends for this season or lingers into the summer.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST, and Davis is still seeking a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. If the team doesn't deal him by then, it would have to wait until the offseason to part with its All-Star forward.

Two of the teams believed to be interested in Davis, the Lakers and Celtics, play Thursday night in Boston.

A few moves were made Wednesday, with some teams adding talent for playoff pushes, and others simply looking to trim their future salary obligations.

A decorated free agent class led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard awaits in July, so more teams could use the final hours of the deadline searching for moves that could help them afford one of those star players.

___

