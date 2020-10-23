The McAllen Holiday Parade goes virtual

The South Pole of Texas is hosting their holiday parade virtually and on television this year due to the coronavirus.

This event is also moving to the McAllen Convention Center, where the parade will be circling around the oval park.

Mayor Jim Darling said the city wants everyone to be safe this holiday season.

"We have these events on tv and as the holidays come near Thanksgiving, for instance, we have these big family gatherings— those get pretty dangerous if we don't watch out." Darling said. "Especially if you have senior citizens or people with comorbidities."

Watch the video for the full story.