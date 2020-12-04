The Medicare open enrollment period ends Dec. 7

The deadline for picking a Medicare plan is Monday, Dec. 7.

Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White said it's important for everyone to renew their current Medicare plan, or switch to a new one, whichever is necessary for the individual.

"The difference, really, is original Medicare only covers the medical insurance side of things," White said. "So, the hospitalizations and the primary care physician coverage."

