The Texas Café in Starr County beats pandemic after almost shutting down completely

The Texas Café in Rio Grande City has been in business since 1939, but unfortunately they almost closed down their doors for good due to the pandemic.

"It was a very difficult decision, because I really didn't want to open either, I wanted to wait until everything was over, Becky Garza, the owner of Texas Café said. "But then you have that feeling of if you open later, is business still going to be the same?"

After 5 months of being shut down, the café reopened in January.

Despite closing and many other business having to close during the early days of the pandemic, Starr County did fairly well in sales tax revenues.

For any business in Starr County interested in learning more about financial COVID relief programs call (956) 487-2709 or head to their website.

Watch the video for the full story.