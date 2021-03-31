'They’re overwhelmed’: McAllen mayor discuses impact of border situation

Though this isn’t the first time the city has had to adapt to a large amount of migrants crossing from the border, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said his city is being affected by border crossings.

Darling participated in a Wednesday conversation with Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) and Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey. Darling and Escobar agreed immigration is nothing new for them, he said transportation issues are becoming a problem.

McAllen's border patrol detention center, also known as the "Ursula Center," is struggling with the current numbers, Darling said.

"They're overwhelmed with kids so they have to find sponsors, they have to find adults because 72 hours really isn't realistic for the numbers they're handling so we're getting involved, “Darling said. You can't hold them for more than 72 hours and release them. It's not possible to do that."

The city of McAllen and Catholic charities of the Rio Grande Valley are participating in making sure migrant families can stay together with a sufficient "sponsor" in the United States that they can be taken to once their case is processed.

Both Mayor Darling and Congresswoman Escobar concluded the conversation by saying that migrants help stabilize their economy, and they believe funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency can help with migration efforts.

Both also added that they more conversations to be held with immigration law-makers.