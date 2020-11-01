Trump, Biden supporters take to the streets on the last weekend before Election Day

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. took to the streets Saturday — waving flags, organizing "Trump Trains" and honking their horns.

Trump supporters organized a "Trump Train" in McAllen, driving up and down 10th Street, Business 83 and other thoroughfares.

"I support Donald Trump 100% and he's going to win," said Nancy Hawkins-Smith, adding later: "I think it's going to be a landslide."

Biden supporters also organized car parades and stood on street corners, waving flags.

"We're not going to let the Valley turn into some racist 'Make America Great Again' hellscape," said Zak Borja, a Biden supporter.

