Trump, Biden to hold dueling television appearances Thursday night

President Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. will appear on television at 7 p.m. Thursday — on different channels.

Trump will appear on NBC at 7 p.m. Biden, meanwhile, will appear on ABC at 7 p.m.

Trump and Biden were supposed to appear together for the second presidential debate, but plans to hold the debate fell apart after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

