Trump takes questions about coronavirus pandemic during ABC News town hall

With early voting less than a month away, President Donald J. Trump took questions from undecided voters Tuesday during a town hall hosted by ABC News.

People who attended the town hall asked Trump about his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A student asked Trump why he downplayed the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected minority and low-income people.

"I didn't downplay it," Trump said. "I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action. My action was very strong."

Trump, though, told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that he had downplayed the virus to avoid causing a panic.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic Party candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr., but ABC News and the campaign couldn't settle on a mutually agreeable date.

Watch the video for the full story.