TSA: Asylum seekers cannot use CBP One App as form of identification to fly

Beginning Monday, TSA will no longer allow asylum hopefuls to fly within the country without an ID card.

TSA previously accepted their CBP One App as acceptable identification. Now, they'll only allow it for deportation flights.

An immigration attorney out of McAllen said he's concerned this could prevent asylum hopefuls from traveling to their court hearings.

"If those people are coming back, let's say they're in New York, and they're coming back for their immigration court hearing in Harlingen, then when they try and fly out, if the only documentation is the parole document that CBP One was issued, gave them, then they're going to have problems," Garcia & Garcia Attorneys at Law immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Garcia recommends asylum hopefuls reschedule their court hearings, and request a change of venue, to avoid air travel.