x

Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North

5 hours 7 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 11:35 PM October 19, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders are hoping 2019 was just a brief absence from the playoffs. The Raiders are having to replace stars on defense with Seven Sanchez and Aaron Alvarez graduating. The Raiders move into 31-6A where they will face off against the Edinburg CISD schools along with 30-6A hold overs Mission and PSJA High. Check out the renewed focus of the Raiders in the preview clip above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days