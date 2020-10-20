Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North

PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders are hoping 2019 was just a brief absence from the playoffs. The Raiders are having to replace stars on defense with Seven Sanchez and Aaron Alvarez graduating. The Raiders move into 31-6A where they will face off against the Edinburg CISD schools along with 30-6A hold overs Mission and PSJA High. Check out the renewed focus of the Raiders in the preview clip above.