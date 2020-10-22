x

Two-A-Day Tour: San Benito Greyhounds

3 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, October 21 2020 Oct 21, 2020 October 21, 2020 10:33 PM October 21, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

SAN BENITO - The Greyhounds have had a ton of success under Dan Gomez and even in a re-building year, the Greyhounds still pushed out seven victories and advanced to the area round. This season the Greyhounds play in a different 32-6A and one that will keep them away from their home stadium except for their opener. Find out how the Greyhounds are gearing up for the season in the preview above.

