Two arrested in Brownsville murder investigation

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a man found dead on the side of the road earlier this month.

Jose Luis Vasquez, 45, and Britny Nicole Perez, 26, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jose Villarreal, the Brownsville Police Department announced Tuesday.

Villarreal’s body was found at the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas on Friday, Aug. 13, Brownsville police said.

Brownsville police and U.S. Marshals Service arrested both suspects, the department stated in the release, adding that a third suspect has been identified and that an arrest in pending.

Vasquez was arraigned Tuesday and charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $4 million.

Perez faces similar charges. Her bond was set at $600,000.