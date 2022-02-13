x

Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State

5 hours 25 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, February 12 2022 Feb 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 9:05 PM February 12, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State Meet coming up next week, and the Valley will have a few students out there representing. Harlingen High freshman Giovanna Pierami and sophomore Elise Hernandez are two Valley students that qualified for state. Giovanna took home gold in the 200 freestyle while Elise Hernandez also qualified for state, finishing second in the 500 freestyle. Watch the story above to see how they are preparing before they travel to Austin.

