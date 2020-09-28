Two men arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes

Two people were arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez confirmed all three individuals involved, including the victim, were from the area.

He added police got a call around 1:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a man bleeding on the floor. When police arrived they confirmed that the victim had died.

According to Chavez, the wound sustained by the victim is more consistent with stabbing and not a gunshot.

Police Chief Chavez explains that they suspect an altercation had occurred between the the victim and two other individuals.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez confirmed that within two hours of first receiving the call, they located and arrested Juan Jose Cosme and Fidencio Cosme.

According to the chief, they'll be arraigned on charges of first degree murder on Tuesday.

The authorities are withholding the victim’s name until a next of kin is notified.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.