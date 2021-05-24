Two men killed in fiery crash in Los Fresnos, DPS investigating

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Two men were killed in a fiery crash in Los Fresnos Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on F.M 510, east of Share 28 Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says a white 2007 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Eric Gonzalez, and passenger of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Roberto Quezada of Los Fresnos, died in the crash.

DPS continues to investigate.