Two men killed in fiery crash in Los Fresnos, DPS investigating
Two men were killed in a fiery crash in Los Fresnos Monday morning.
The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on F.M 510, east of Share 28 Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS says a white 2007 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Eric Gonzalez, and passenger of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Roberto Quezada of Los Fresnos, died in the crash.
DPS continues to investigate.
More News
News Video
-
Early voting starts Monday for McAllen runoff elections
-
Photographer's Perspective: Covering Storm Damage
-
Progreso family remains hopeful after fire destroys home
-
Vaccination rates drop nationwide, states push forward with vaccine efforts
-
Scam Alert: BBB warns community of soliciting scams