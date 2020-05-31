Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Starr County, 35 total cases

Health officials in Starr County confirmed on Sunday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, the new patients involve a woman in her 50s from Rio Grande City, who is related to someone that had already tested positive for the virus, and a woman in her 30’s, who is described as a positive case out of a military facility. No other information is known at the moment about these cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Starr county is now 35.