Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Starr County, 35 total cases

3 hours 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 5:02 PM May 31, 2020 in News - Local

Health officials in Starr County confirmed on Sunday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, the new patients involve a woman in her 50s from Rio Grande City, who is related to someone that had already tested positive for the virus, and a woman in her 30’s, who is described as a positive case out of a military facility. No other information is known at the moment about these cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Starr county is now 35.

